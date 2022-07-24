Callum Tarren putts himself to an even-par third round of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Callum Tarren got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Callum Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Tarren chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Tarren chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Tarren hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.