  • C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.