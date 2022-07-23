C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Pan hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pan had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pan's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.