Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open

Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Garnett's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.