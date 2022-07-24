Brendon Todd finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 66th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Todd's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 1 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 ninth, Todd got on in 6 and missed his triple bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This left Todd to 3 over for the day.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Todd hit his 79 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.