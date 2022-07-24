  • Brendon Todd finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendon Todd's approach sets up birdie at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.