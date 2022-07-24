Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open

Bo Van Pelt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 66th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

Van Pelt hit his tee shot 269 yards to the native area on the 451-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.