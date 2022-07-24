Bo Hoag shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hoag hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even-par for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Hoag chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hoag hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoag's 195 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.