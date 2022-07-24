Austin Smotherman shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.