Andrew Putnam shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the 3M Open

Andrew Putnam hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Putnam had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Putnam's 188 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Putnam's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 4 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.