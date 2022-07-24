  • Andrew Novak shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Andrew Novak holes his 30-foot chip to make bogey at the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak chips in from 30 feet to limit damage at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Andrew Novak holes his 30-foot chip to make bogey at the par-4 2nd hole.