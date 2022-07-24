Andrew Novak shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

Andrew Novak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Novak had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Novak chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Novak chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to even for the round.

Novak his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to 1 over for the round.