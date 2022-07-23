Adam Schenk putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Adam Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Schenk hit his 243 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.