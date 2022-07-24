Adam Long putts well in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Adam Long hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Adam Long's 197 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Long hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.