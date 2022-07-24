Adam Hadwin shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open

Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 69th at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.