Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.