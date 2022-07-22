Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Clark's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Clark's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.