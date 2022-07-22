7-over 78 by Wesley Bryan in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day in 152nd at 17 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Bryan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bryan at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bryan's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 6 over for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 7 over for the round.