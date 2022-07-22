Vaughn Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open

Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Taylor finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Vaughn Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Taylor hit his 137 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.