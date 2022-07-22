Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Tyler Duncan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Duncan at even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Duncan's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.