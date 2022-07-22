Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 11th, Merritt's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.