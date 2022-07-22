Tony Finau posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the 3M Open

Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Tony Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.