Tommy Gainey shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

Tommy Gainey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gainey had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Gainey hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gainey to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gainey's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gainey hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.