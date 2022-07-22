Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Hoge hit his 108 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.