Ted Purdy shoots 8-over 79 in round two of the 3M Open

Ted Purdy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Purdy finished his day in 148th at 12 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Purdy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Purdy to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, Purdy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Purdy at 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Purdy missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Purdy to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Purdy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.

Purdy got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Purdy to 6 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Purdy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Purdy to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Purdy had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Purdy to 7 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Purdy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.