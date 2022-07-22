Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open

Ted Potter, Jr. hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Potter, Jr. hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Potter, Jr. had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Potter, Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Potter, Jr.'s 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Potter, Jr. chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.