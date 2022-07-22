  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im knocks down birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.