Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Im's 179 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Im chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Im at 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.