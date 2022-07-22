Sung Kang shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 128th at 7 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kang's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kang's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kang his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 179 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.