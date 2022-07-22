Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cink hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cink hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cink's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.