Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next to the green and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at 4 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.