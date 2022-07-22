Seung-Yul Noh shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Noh had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Noh's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

Noh missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.