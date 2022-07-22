-
-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2022
-
Shot of the Day
Seung-Yul Noh’s hole-out eagle is Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh’s holes-out for eagle on the par-4 9th hole.
Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Noh had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even for the round.
Noh got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Noh's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
Noh missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.
-
-