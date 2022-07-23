Seth Reeves shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Seth Reeves hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Reeves hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, he sank his approach from 124 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Reeves hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Reeves hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.