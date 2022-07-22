Sean O'Hair shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

Sean O'Hair hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, O'Hair had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, O'Hair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, O'Hair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.