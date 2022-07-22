Scott Piercy delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Piercy finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Piercy's 184 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Piercy had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 7 under for the round.