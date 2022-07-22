Scott Gutschewski putts well in round two of the 3M Open

Scott Gutschewski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-5 12th, Scott Gutschewski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gutschewski had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 4 under for the round.