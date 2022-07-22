Scott Brown shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Brown's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Brown hit his 116 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Brown chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brown got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 3 over for the round.