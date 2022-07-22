Satoshi Kodaira rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kodaira finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Satoshi Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Kodaira hit his 146 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Kodaira's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kodaira's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.