Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Sam Ryder hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Ryder got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ryder's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.