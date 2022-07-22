Sahith Theegala shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Theegala's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Theegala hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.