Ryan Palmer shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open

Ryan Palmer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Palmer's 175 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Palmer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Palmer had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.