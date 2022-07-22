Ryan Moore shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Moore hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Moore hit his 105 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.