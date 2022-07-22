Ryan Brehm finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Ryan Brehm hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.