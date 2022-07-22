Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

Ryan Armour hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, Armour missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Armour's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.