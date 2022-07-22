Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Sloan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Sloan's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sloan had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sloan's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Sloan had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Sloan's tee shot went 169 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 2 under for the round.