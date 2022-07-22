-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Robert Streb in the second round at the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2022
-
Highlights
Robert Streb's aggressive approach leads to eagle at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Robert Streb makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Streb finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Robert Streb's 192 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Streb had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
-
-