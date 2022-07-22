Strong putting brings Ricky Barnes an even-par round two of the 3M Open

Ricky Barnes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Ricky Barnes had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Barnes's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Barnes hit an approach shot from 157 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Barnes hit his 72 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to even-par for the round.