Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Fowler's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Fowler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.