Rick Lamb shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Rick Lamb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lamb finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Lamb's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Lamb reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Lamb at 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Lamb went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Lamb hit his 115 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lamb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lamb had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lamb to 3 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lamb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lamb to 4 under for the round.

Lamb got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lamb to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lamb's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lamb to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lamb hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Lamb to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lamb's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.