Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

Richy Werenski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Werenski had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Werenski's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Werenski had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.