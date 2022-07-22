Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Peter Malnati hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 16th, Peter Malnati's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Malnati's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Malnati chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.