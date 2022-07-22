  • Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.