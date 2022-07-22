Paul Goydos shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Paul Goydos hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Goydos finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Goydos hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goydos to 1 under for the round.

Goydos got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Goydos to 2 over for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Goydos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goydos to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Goydos's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goydos to 2 over for the round.