Paul Barjon putts well in round two of the 3M Open

Paul Barjon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Paul Barjon had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Barjon's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Barjon hit his 297 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.