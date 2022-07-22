Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.