  • Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire pours in 14-foot birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.